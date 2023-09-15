Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted In Gandhwani's Panwa Village

FP Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A local police team spotted a leopard at milestone near Panwa villge on Gandhwani Panwa-Singhana Road on Thursday night during night patrolling.

As the police vehicle made its way down the dimly lit road, officers were startled to see a leopard calmly sitting near the milestone, mere metres from their vehicle. Quick-thinking police personnel managed to capture a video of the big cat, clearly showing it strolling in the vicinity.

Concerned for both residents and the leopard's safety, the police and villagers promptly informed the local forest department.

Forest department personnel have launched a search operation to locate the leopard's current whereabouts and ensure the safety of surrounding communities. So far, no report of leopard attack has emerged, bringing some relief to the worried farmers and residents in the area.

