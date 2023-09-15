 Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted In Gandhwani's Panwa Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted In Gandhwani's Panwa Village

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted In Gandhwani's Panwa Village

As the police vehicle made its way down the dimly lit road, officers were startled to see a leopard calmly sitting near the milestone, mere metres from their vehicle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A local police team spotted a leopard at milestone near Panwa villge on Gandhwani Panwa-Singhana Road on Thursday night during night patrolling.

As the police vehicle made its way down the dimly lit road, officers were startled to see a leopard calmly sitting near the milestone, mere metres from their vehicle. Quick-thinking police personnel managed to capture a video of the big cat, clearly showing it strolling in the vicinity.

Concerned for both residents and the leopard's safety, the police and villagers promptly informed the local forest department.

Forest department personnel have launched a search operation to locate the leopard's current whereabouts and ensure the safety of surrounding communities. So far, no report of leopard attack has emerged, bringing some relief to the worried farmers and residents in the area.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Announce Poll Boycott, Ban Leaders Entry Into Ratlam Village
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Theft In Three Garment Shops In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Theft In Three Garment Shops In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Headless Body Found Under Culvert In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s Headless Body Found Under Culvert In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Man Returning From Shirdi Robbed Of Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹3L

Madhya Pradesh: Man Returning From Shirdi Robbed Of Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹3L

Madhya Pradesh: Pipliya Kheda Balaji Hanuman Temple Beautification Project Gets Admin’s Nod

Madhya Pradesh: Pipliya Kheda Balaji Hanuman Temple Beautification Project Gets Admin’s Nod

Madhya Pradesh: Long Wait For Compensation Drives Khaarak Dam Oustee To Suicide In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Long Wait For Compensation Drives Khaarak Dam Oustee To Suicide In Khargone