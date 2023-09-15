Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Announce Poll Boycott, Ban Leaders Entry Into Ratlam Village

representative pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Banjali village have launched an indefinite strike and even threatened to boycott upcoming assembly elections over denial of government land lease. They have also banned entry of political leaders in the village.

They are demanding land lease for more than 600 families inhabiting government land. The administration's refusal to categorise the village area as a populated region has fuelled the villagers' frustration. They are insisting on official lease for the land they had been resided on for years.

The matter escalated with the news of land acquisition for Ratlam Medical College campus within the Gram Panchayat area. The villagers, who have long sought a lease from the district administration, decided to take a stand and launch strike.

In a resolute message, the villagers announced their intention to abstain from participating in the upcoming assembly elections and deny entry to any political leaders into the village until their demands were met. This standoff underscores the deep-rooted frustration and determination of Banjali village residents to secure their land rights.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)