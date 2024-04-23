Bhopal: 3 Urban Tigers Moving In Jungles Close To City | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A movement of tigress and a leopard near a private university and Bhoj Open University has left everyone shocked. But not many know that three adult urban tigers are moving in and around the jungles situated close to the city. District Forest Officer Alok Pathak said three urban tigers were moving in jungles of Samardha (Raisen area), Kerwa and Kaliasot and Ratapani.

They have created their own territory and do not allow any other feline to enter. They are living with a tigress and their cubs. The tigers are six to eight years old. Normally, one male accommodates up to four tigresses and their cubs in its territory. The total urban tiger population is 22 including five females and three males.

The rest are cubs or semi adult tigers. However, they have not attacked any human being so far. One of the reasons is that in comparison to wild tigers, the urban tigers are shy and go into hiding after seeing humans and vehicles. A film, Tigers on Rise, was shot recently that also featured Bhopal tigers, their growing population and their problems due to the development projects like roads.

Exhibition, elocution contest at RSC on World Earth Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, in association with regional directorate, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), held a seminar, film show, exhibition and elocution competition on World Earth Day on Monday.

With a goal to create awareness on the fragile life support system of earth and the threats it faces due to human interference with nature, the centre celebrated the Day in its premises, focusing on the global theme of Planet Vs Plastics' Regional Director, CPCB, Bhopal, Ranu C Verma, Scientist C and Anoop Chaturvedi, Scientist B of CPCB presented their views.

Besides, a special exhibition corner showcasing plastic materials and their alternatives and pollution measuring devices was on display for the public. All the meritorious competitors of the elocution competition were felicitated with prizes and certificates.