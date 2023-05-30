Bhopal: 3 students shine at Olympiad awards 2022-23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three students from Bhopal have obtained international rank in Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) exam 2022-23. Mayra Ali, a student of grade first from IES Public School and Aadya Singh of class 10 from Delhi Public School, obtained international English Olympiad rank 1, bagged international gold medal and a merit certificate.

Shiv Singh of grade second from Delhi Public School secured international mathematics Olympiad rank 2 and won international silver medal and merit certificate.

In the SOF Olympiad Examination 2022-23, about 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated with more than 90,000 students from Bhopal alone. Schools such as Delhi Public School, Billabong High International School, The Sanskaar Valley School and International Public School were among other participants.