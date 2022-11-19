e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 3 mobile phone lifters arrested, 14 handsets worth Rs 3 lakh seized

The police have arrested Sudhir Sharma (38), Ashique Ali (24) and Amaan Faruqi (21), all are residents of Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Representative Picture |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation of Govindpura police station and crime branch, as many as three members of a mobile lifter gang were arrested, said the police here on Saturday. The police have recovered 14 mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

For past few weeks, gangs are active in city and are targeting bus passengers. Several cases were registered in various police stations of the city. Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Bhadoria said police arrested three members of mobile lifter gang.

The police have arrested Sudhir Sharma (38), Ashique Ali (24) and Amaan Faruqi (21), all are residents of Bhopal. They are not having any previous criminal record and were away from the eyes of the police. The police registered the case under Section 379,403 of IPC and have arrested them.

