Bhopal: 3-day drama festival Aahan ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindi play, Natsamrat, depicting the tragic family life of a stage actor who has retired from acting but is unable to forget his fond memories of theatre, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of the concluding day of a three-day drama festival, Aahan, organised by Aahan Kalyan Samiti, Bhopal. Directed by Jayant Deshmukh, Natsamrat is based on the iconic Marathi play with the same name penned by VV Shirwadkar, which was first staged in 1970. It was translated into Hindi by Sachchidanand Joshi.

It revolves around a protagonist Ganpat Belwalkar, a Shakespearean actor, who retires from the stage but is unable to escape the drama of familial clashes. However, their ungratefulness leaves Ganpat and his wife homeless during their old age.

“The classic play was written almost 50 years ago. It is a drama of not being able to reconcile with today's social situation, personal aspirations and older generation. It depicts the inter-relationship of the family,” director Deshmukh said.

“Actor is paramount for me, especially on the stage. I have used all the theatrical methods in this play. The play exposes the political, cultural and social status of the characters as they are today,” he added.

Ekrang Theatre Group, Bhopal presented the play. Noted theatre actor and director Alok Chatterjee played the lead role Ganpat Belwalkar, which was appreciated. Besides acting, set, costume, props and lights also attracted the audience who were present in good numbers.

Rope directed by Prateek Sharma and Bin Pate ki Chitthi directed by Tanaji were staged on the first and the second day of the fest.