Bhopal: 3 Class 9 Students Embark On Amritsar Journey, Rescued In Agra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student and his two friends who embarked on a trip to pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar with just Rs 400 in their pockets were rescued in Agra.

The student wanted to pay obeisance at Golden Temple before the exams began knocking the doors. This compelled two of his friends to visit the temple too, who are cousins. Their adventure came to light when one of them called up his mother from Agra and told he was heading to Amritsar.

The anxious mother spoke to one of their co-passengers in the train, who assisted in sending the trio back to Bhopal on Tuesday.

All the three boys are Class 9 students, whose exams are about to begin soon. One of them wished to visit the Golden temple as he had been feeling jittery and thought he would do well in the exams after paying obeisance at the temple. He disclosed his desire to the cousins, adding that he would flee from his house if he did not score well in the exams. The cousin decided to help their friend and went along with him.

Trio concocted clever plan: GRP

The government railway police (GRP) personnel told Free Press that the trio concocted a clever plan to conceal their adventure from their parents. On Monday, they boarded the school bus in presence of their parents to avoid suspicion. After a few stops, they deboarded the bus and reached the Bhopal junction railway station to catch the train to Amritsar.

After catching the train and reaching Agra, the boy who was fearing the exams thought of calling up his mother and telling her that he was heading to Amritsar. He asked a co-passengers for his mobile phone and called up his mother. The mother spoke to the co-passenger after learning of their journey and pleaded with her to send the trio back.

The co-passenger sought the help of the GRP officials in Agra. The GRP officials assumed custody of the teens and hit up the Bhopal GRP. A team from the Bhopal GRP reached Agra on Tuesday and brought them back to the city safely.