Bhopal: 3 booked for stealing woman’s gold chain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police station staff have registered a case against three women for stealing a gold chain of an elderly woman at a supermarket store in Lakherapura, the police said on Friday. Kotwali police station incharge LD Mishra said that the complainant Rajni Agrawal (60), a resident of Lakherapura, approached police on Thursday. Agrawal, in her complaint, stated that she had been to a supermarket store in Lakherapura on Thursday evening. She added that she was surrounded by three women in the store, who stood near her during billing. When Agrawal reached home after shopping, she found that the gold chain that she used to wear in her neck was missing. Realising that the gold chain was stolen, she approached Kotwali police immediately and lodged a complaint against them. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage to trace the accused, station incharge Mishra said.