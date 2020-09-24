Bhopal: 3 arrested for defrauding people under PM scheme

BHOPAL: The cyber crime cell police have arrested three youths who would dupe loan seekers through advertisements in newspapers. Police said the accused would target people seeking loan under Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana.

A railway employee in Bhopal approached state cyber cell and said he needed a loan of Rs 8 lakh. He approached accused who duped him through fake advertisement. The accused would give advertisements in daily newspapers with offers of easy loan. Anyone who contacted them was asked to deposit money as registration fee. They would seek amount in different installments.

Police said the prime accused Suresh Rajput, a resident of Sheopur, would contact people posing as an employee of micro finance company. He had been active for last two years. The accused and his relatives Sanju Rajput and Brajpal Rajput would contact victims in various parts of the country.

During investigation, police found that they had duped loan seekers from 10 states. They are being questioned further to ascertain the amount they minted through fraud. The cops also found that all the accused have been arrested in the past.

Investigation officer Chandrakant Patidar said accused were arrested from Sheopur. “We have found few records from them through which we will ascertain how much money they made through the frauds,” he added.