Coronavirus in Bhopal: Grocery shops, milk parlours to  down their shutters at 8 pm

In a bid to arrest Covid-19 spread, the district administration is enforcing stricter norms in public places and markets. On Wednesday, the administration said that even grocery shops and milk parlours will also be closed down at sharp 8:00pm like other commercial outlets in the state capital.

Giving no relaxation to grocery shops and sanchi milk parlors, the district administration clarified that these outlets will also be closed down at sharp 8:00pm. Barring medical shops and restaurants, all shops and outlets will have to pull their shutters down by 8 evening.

Besides, the administration has also prohibited all public movements except for medical and emergency purposes after 10.30 pm.