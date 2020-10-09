Bhopal: 27-yr-old woman climbs tower to protest harassment by guard

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old woman climbed the tower at Polytechnique Square at about 4.30 pm on Friday to attempt suicide. She claimed that she was being harassed by a person and police favoured the accused. Police and teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to her rescue and brought her down after negotiations of less than an hour.

However, additional superintendent of police Zone 3 Ramsnehi Mishra said accused Akash was arrested in the evening. He will be produced in the court on Saturday.

A large number of people gathered around the square when she reached near the peak of tower. Shyamla Hills police said woman was warning everyone not to try to come close to her as she will jump from there. She charged Akash Choubey with harassing her. She said Akash had taken money from her and when she sought it back, he began harassing her.

She said that Choubey works as a home guard and that is why he was not arrested. It all started when onlookers spotted a woman half way of tower. They informed police and a team reached there. They kept on trying to convince her to get down, but she refused and threatened to jump from it if anyone reached near her. BMC fireman Kaleem Ali said that he posed as a citizen and convinced the girl to allow him to reach her so that he may help her. She was finally brought down.