Bhopal: Body of 34-year-old man found on railway tracks, police suspects suicide

A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

The deceased Mukesh Aheere of Panchsheel Nagar indulged in a family dispute with his relatives that led to a violent clash between them on Wednesday night. Both the families sustained injuries in the incident.

Aheere’s family had lodged a complaint with the TT Nagar police. However, police had registered a counter case against both the parties.

Later, the deceased on Thursday left home and was later found injured near naka Habibganj at the railway tracks.

He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Locals alleged that due to counter FIR on both the families, Aheere was under stress.

GRP Habibganj said the man did not leave any suicide note. He was found injured near naka and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.