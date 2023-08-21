Bhopal: 27 Cyber Experts To Join Forces With Police To Track Scammers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PHQ is all set to rope-in cyber security consultants to help the state cyber police to identify problems, evaluate security issues, assess risk, and implement solutions to defend against threats to people’s networks and computer systems.

The state cyber police, though expert in investigations, need highly qualified cyber security consultants, to crack the nexus of the online criminals in the shortest possible time, said the cyber police officials. The core functions of the consultants are to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover; aid organizations in their effort to spot, manage and counter cyber security events promptly. They deal with many variables when evaluating security systems and craft layers of protection in a fast-changing IT landscape, they added.

ADG Cyber Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press that the decision has been taken to appoint 27 consultants, to track and tab the activities of the online fraudsters and put a check on it. One consultant each will be appointed at five zonal offices, while the rest will give their services at cyber police headquarters and the cyber police stations.

The security consultant will perform internal research and analysis of security networks to identify a system's current strengths and weaknesses. From their analysis, they then advise different information technology teams on solutions like new tools or techniques that can strengthen their security. Senior security consultants also collect data from active breaches or attacks to respond to them and create preventative measures against future mishaps. ADG said that the penetration testers simulate attempted breaches on a company's computers and network security systems. Their work helps companies to identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses that may otherwise go unnoticed in order to prevent potential breaches.

The key duty

The key duty of a cyber security analyst is to defend a company's systems and network from online threats. This includes looking into impending IT trends, developing backup plans, analyzing suspicious activity, disclosing security breaches, and training the rest of the organization on security precautions.

Read Also Bhopal: Much Hyped Student Internship Plan On Cyber Awareness Goes For A Toss

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)