Bhopal: 24-yr-old booked for raping minor girl

BHOPAL: A 4-year-old girl was raped by a 24-year-old man on Tuesday. The accused is a college student and lives in the vicinity of girl’s home.The accused after being arrested told police that he had watched a porn movie before he committed the crime.
Police said the accused took her to his flat where he raped her. SHO Kolar Anil Vajpayee said that the girl was playing with other children of her colony when the accused took her to his flat by alluring her of showing her something interesting.
There he raped her, said Bajpai. The girl then informed her mother about it and when she took her to the area the girl failed to identify the accused.
One of the children who were playing around then told her mother that the accused was talking to the girl.
They told her about the whereabouts of the accused and then the woman took the girl to the accused’s place where the girl identified him. The mother then informed police.
After arresting the accused police unlocked his mobile phone and found porn movies in phone.
Kolar police has booked him under sections of rape and POCSO.
