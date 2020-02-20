Bhopal: 24-yr-old booked for raping minor girl

There he raped her, said Bajpai. The girl then informed her mother about it and when she took her to the area the girl failed to identify the accused.

One of the children who were playing around then told her mother that the accused was talking to the girl.

They told her about the whereabouts of the accused and then the woman took the girl to the accused’s place where the girl identified him. The mother then informed police.

After arresting the accused police unlocked his mobile phone and found porn movies in phone.

Kolar police has booked him under sections of rape and POCSO.