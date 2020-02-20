Bhopal: Gandhi Pillar a must for new universities, says Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Promoting Gandhi’s philosophy among students, higher education minister Jitu Patwari has announced that installing Gandhi Stambh (Pillar) is now mandatory to open a new university. Gandhi pillars were installed in all colleges across the state, after a recent order.

Jitu Patwari said that it is necessary to make students aware of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology in order to make them master of human concept. He said that now it will be mandatory to install the Gandhi pillar for the establishment of any new university in the state, only then permission will be given. Patwari was addressing the Dharampal Memorial Lecture Programme organised at Barkatullah University on Wednesday.

Minister said that every person associated with education and literature should be aware of Gandhi’s idea and his human concept. He said that non-violence, harmony and equality were the main ideas of Gandhiji.

Higher Education Minister said that it is important for the future generation to know Gandhi ji because we can keep our country safe only by the path shown by him. He said that we have set up Gandhi Chair for research on Mahatma Gandhi in 1,400 colleges to familiarise the youth with Gandhiji’s ideas.