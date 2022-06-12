Bhopal: 24 bags of garbage removed from Bhoj Wetland

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 24 bags of garbage including plastic disposables, glass bottles, pouches etc were removed from Bhoj Wetland during a cleanliness drive.

The Bhoj Tal Cleaning campaign was conducted by Bhopal Birds and VNS Nature Saviours in Bilkheda area in the city on Sunday. VNS Nature Saviours and local youths of Bishankhedi, Bilkheda, Nathu Barkheda took part in this programme and gave a message to keep Bhoj Wetland clean.

Bhoj Wetland is a world famous Ramsar Site in which about 300 species of birds are found. The aim of the campaign was to keep this area clean so that this waste can be prevented from getting into the water by cleaning it before rain. The waste was sent to the dumping yard with help of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Vipin Dhote from VNS Nature Saviours, Sangeeta Rajgir and Mohd Khalique from Bhopal Birds were present on the occasion.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38