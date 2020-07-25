Bhopal: 232 corona cases reported on first day of lockdown

In all, 232 corona positive cases greeted first day of 10-day lockdown in the state capital on Saturday. This took the tally to 5,451 positive cases and 148 deaths.

Chirayu Hospital chairman Dr Ajay Goenka’s four family members have tested positive. The hospital’s staff has also tested positive. Six members of the same family from Godha Nakkas tested positive. Bhopal Care Hospital (Berasia Road) four staffers have tested positive. GMC reported another positive case. AIIMS Bhopal reported three positive cases from hostel. CRPF Bangrasia reported one positive while RAF (Hinotiya) reported two positive cases.

Indira Vihar, Tilak Nagar, reported two positive cases. E-3, HIG-9, Area Colony reported three positive cases. CI Colony, Jahangirabad reported seven positive cases and Tripathi family reported five positive cases. Seven members of same family tested positive in Rishi Nagar(Char Imli).