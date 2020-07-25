Bhopal: 232 corona cases reported on first day of lockdown

In all, 232 corona positive cases greeted first day of 10-day lockdown in the state capital on Saturday. This took the tally to 5,451 positive cases and 148 deaths.
Chirayu Hospital chairman Dr Ajay Goenka’s four family members have tested positive. The hospital’s staff has also tested positive. Six members of the same family from Godha Nakkas tested positive. Bhopal Care Hospital (Berasia Road) four staffers have tested positive. GMC reported another positive case. AIIMS Bhopal reported three positive cases from hostel. CRPF Bangrasia reported one positive while RAF (Hinotiya) reported two positive cases.
Indira Vihar, Tilak Nagar, reported two positive cases. E-3, HIG-9, Area Colony reported three positive cases. CI Colony, Jahangirabad reported seven positive cases and Tripathi family reported five positive cases. Seven members of same family tested positive in Rishi Nagar(Char Imli).
Gitanjali Complex reported two cases. Slums near Madarsa (Narmada Bhavan) reported three positive cases. Surendra Palace (Hoshangabad Road) reported two positive cases. JP Nagar and Saeed Colony reported two cases each from same families.
Three members of same family tested corona positive from Shivaji Nagar. Naveen Basti reported four positive cases. Bawadiakalan (ward no-53) and 40-Lalghati reported two cases each. SBI LHO reported two more positive cases. Akriti Eco City reported positive case. Akriti Enclave (Gulmohar) reported two positive cases from same family.
Four members from Sharma family reported positive from Vindhyachal Valley (Krishna Farms). Chinar Fortune City reported a positive case. Basant Kunj (Bawadiakalan) reported one positive case. Coral Wood reported one positive case. Sun Rise Colony (Idgah Hills), Malviya Nagar, Shahdra Colony (Depot Chowraha), Alora Colony (Mahendra City), IBD Hall Mark (Kolar), Bittan Market, Jumerati and Hanumanganj reported one case each.
