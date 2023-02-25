Bhopal: 22,000 police personnel undergo CPR training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-wide training programme was organised for police personnel on Saturday, in which they were apprised of technique of providing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The training programme was organised at more than 250 locations across the state, in which more than 22,000 police personnel took part.

The programme was held on police lines premises in Nehru Nagar, where Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Inspector Generals, DIGs and other police officials were present. Family members of police personnel were also present.

Officials of health department, Red Cross Society and doctors of private hospitals were called to impart training to police personnel. They demonstrated the technique of CPR by means of a dummy.

DGP Saxena was the first person to take training. Later, he presented citations to police constables Sonu Singh and Bheem Singh who provided CPR to reserved inspector Deepak Patil. Patil had suffered a heart attack at Old Campion school ground on January 29, 2023.

