e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

With 59 points currently in his kitty, Bajrang is the world’s second-highest ranked wrestler in the 65 kg weight category

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Wrestler Bajrang Punia |
Follow us on

Bhopal: Ace Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia will be visiting Bhopal to flag off a marathon on February 26.

He will arrive at the Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal, at 9pm on Saturday, February 25.

Next day, Punia will flag off the half marathon at city's TT Nagar Stadium, followed by an award ceremony for young sports achievers.

With 59 points currently in his kitty, Bajrang is the world’s second-highest ranked wrestler in the 65 kg weight category.

Currently, Punia, along with many other prominent Indian wrestlers, is in the news as the Sports Ministry is, apparently, disappointed with the country's top wrestlers for opting out of international events in the wake of their ongoing stand-off with the Wrestling Federation of

India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur gets a new badminton court

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur gets a new badminton court

Madhya Pradesh: In poll year, ex BJP MLA from Bhind Kushwah, son get 6-month jail term in a...

Madhya Pradesh: In poll year, ex BJP MLA from Bhind Kushwah, son get 6-month jail term in a...

Bhopal: Posing as bank employee, man siphons off Rs 46k from woman's bank account in Ashoka Garden

Bhopal: Posing as bank employee, man siphons off Rs 46k from woman's bank account in Ashoka Garden

Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Sidhi accident rises to 15, CM announces Rs 10L compensation

Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Sidhi accident rises to 15, CM announces Rs 10L compensation