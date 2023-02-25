Bhopal: Bajrang Punia to flag off marathon at TT Nagar on Feb 26

Wrestler Bajrang Punia |

Bhopal: Ace Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia will be visiting Bhopal to flag off a marathon on February 26.

He will arrive at the Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal, at 9pm on Saturday, February 25.

Next day, Punia will flag off the half marathon at city's TT Nagar Stadium, followed by an award ceremony for young sports achievers.

With 59 points currently in his kitty, Bajrang is the world’s second-highest ranked wrestler in the 65 kg weight category.

Currently, Punia, along with many other prominent Indian wrestlers, is in the news as the Sports Ministry is, apparently, disappointed with the country's top wrestlers for opting out of international events in the wake of their ongoing stand-off with the Wrestling Federation of

India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.