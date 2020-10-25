Bhopal: 22-yr-old dies of suffocation while smoking in car

BHOPAL: A 22-year-old man died of suffocation when he was smoking with his friend inside his car on Saturday night. The car was covered with tarpaulin as they did not want anyone to see them inside.

Investigation officer ASI Rajendra Singh Thakur said deceased Faisal Khan was a resident of Ibrahimpura. His friend Altamash is in ICU. At about 10.30 pm, the children spotted Khan’s head hanging from one of the windows that he had opened after feeling suffocated and informed others.

Thakur said deceased and his friend were sitting inside the car with a gas cylinder-enabled tank and they had locked all the window panes. They also had covered half the car with a tarpaulin to avoid anyone’s attention while they were smoking in it. The residents of the area unlocked the four-wheeler and rushed them to hospital. The doctors declared Faisal brought dead while his friend was admitted in the ICU.

Thakur said the reason of his death appears to be suffocation. His friend Altamash vomited in the car and therefore he survived, he said. The Kotwali police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.