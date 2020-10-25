Bhopal: Minor befriends youth on social media, raped

A 15-year-old girl was raped by a youth she had befriended on social media. The victim is a student of a private school in Gandhi Nagar and lives in Idgah Hills with her mother and two younger brothers.

The incident occurred on June 21, said Shahjahanabad police. The accused tried to rape her again but she denied. He even threatened that he will leak all the chats to her mother, said police. Investigation officer sub-inspector Kalpana Gujjar said the girl’s mother is a businesswoman. She had gone out for some work on the day of incident. Her father works in Oman in a private firm. She said the accused, she had identified as Aditya Thakur, came in contact with her through Snapchat.

He raped her on the day as there was no one in the house. He then pressurised her to enter her house frequently, which she denied. On Saturday, he again tried to press her but she told her mother about it. Her mother took her to Shahjahanabad police station where a case was registered. SI Gujjar said accused has told her that he lives in Lalghati. The victim has not other information about the accused, she said. Gujjar said a case has been registered against accused under Sections of POCSO.