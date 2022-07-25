e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 21-member delegation from six countries visits MP Vidhan Sabha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
The members of delegation met Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Principal Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, AP Singh. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 21-member delegation from six countries visited state Legislative Assembly on Monday and received information about parliamentary system and functions of Legislative Assembly of the state, said officials.

The delegation included representatives from Fiji, Zambia, Guatemala, Honduras, Uruguay and France.

During visit, the members of delegation also met Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Principal Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, AP Singh.

The members asked questions pertaining to education, health and constitutional processes. The delegation was informed about work done in the state during Covid-19 pandemic, role of assembly and conduct of the session.

The delegation was told about “glorious parliamentary tradition” of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the development works carried out by state government.

The delegation included Ketan Kirit Lal from Fiji, Ashna Shyal Pratap, Rinesh Rajesh Sharma, Appenisa Yabakitini Watunivewuke, Sonal Siwal Govind, Antony Zimba, Bengwata Nikita Kamuvanga, Lukoba Jukonda Mukonde from Zambia, Emmanuel Capona, John Diego Arillao from Guatemala, Diego Fernando Sagastume Berganza, Kerman Hydy Lopez Flores from Honduras. Heidi Valesca Barahona Alacán, from Uruguay, Federico Delgado Sus Fegalde and Selva Menikendon Annamalle from France were part of delegation.

