Bhopal: 20 Doctors Found Missing As Collector Visits JP Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection of the district collector at JP Hospital revealed that 20 doctors were absent and many turned up late for their duties on Thursday.

Collector Asheesh Singh visited the government-run medical facility at 10am. While Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava was late to report to work, as many as 20 doctors did not turn up for their duties on the day. The Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) starts at 8:30am, however, many doctors were found missing when the collector reached the hospital at 10am.

The collector has ordered CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari to deduct one-day salary and to withhold increment of 18 doctors who were absent on the day. Besides, he was also ordered to terminate the services of a doctor and cancel the contract of another doctor.

Collector also visited chambers of various doctors and inquired from them about the health services being provided to patients. Singh also interacted with patients standing in long queues at the slip counters. The patients told him about the issues they faced while getting treatment at JP Hospital. The collector also spoke to the civil surgeon about patients’ problems at the slip counters. He also took stock of ongoing construction of the extension of JP Hospital.

Civil surgeon turns up late

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava was pulled up for reporting late at work. The collector later told him to contact the absent doctors to find out their locations.

Biometric machine

The collector also directed to install a biometric machine at the hospital to streamline the duty hours of doctors.

The 20 absentees

The doctors and officials found absent during duty hours include Dr Rashmi Singhai (pathologist), Dr Asha Dixit (pediatrician), Dr Anand Suchari(pediatrician), Dr Manjubala Chandaiya (medical officer), Dr Ratnesh Jain (contractual), Dr Shradha Piplode (contractual), Dr Manish Suryavanshi (bonded medical officer), Dr Anushka Sharma (bonded medical officer), Dr Nishtha Shrivastava (bonded medical officer), Dr Maisi Khan (bonded medical officer), Dr Pratik Arya (CPS medical officer), Dr Chetna Charpe (CPS), Dr Sapna Khard (CPS), Dr Nida Khan (CPS), Dr Ghanshyam Makwana (CPS), Dr Sandhu Arya(CPS), Dr Subhangi Patel(CPS), Dr Pramod Patel(CPS), Dr Archna Rajput(CPS) and Dr Divya Pandey (bonded medical officer).