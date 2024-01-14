Bhopal: 20 Days Passed Since Ministry Formation, But District Incharges Not Appointed

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty days have passed since the ministry was formed, but the ministers are yet to be made district in-charges. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold discussion with the leaders of the party organisation and take a decision on appointing district in-charge ministers. The RSS leaders will play an important role in taking a decision on allotment of districts to the ministers.

Once the state leaders agree about the appointment of district in-charges, they will be appointed with the consent of the central leadership. Because a meeting between Yadav and the party organisation could not be held, the decision on the appointment of district in-charge ministers got delayed.

According to reports, there may be a meeting between Yadav and party’s state unit president VD Sharma over the appointment of ministers for districts. Because of the assembly election, the meeting of Yojna Samiti was not held for several months. For this reason, development projects in different districts were held up.

Once the ministers become district in-charges, the long-pending Yojna Samiti meeting will be held. Since the ministers did not get districts, they are confined to the state capital. At the meeting of the party recently held in Sehore, there were talks about giving responsibility to the ministers for the Lok Sabha election. The districts will be allotted to the ministers on the basis of the Lok Sabha election.

According to sources, the senior ministers may be given important districts. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wants his supporters to be given Gwalior, Bhind, Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts. Other ministers want to be the in-charge of the districts near their hometowns, so that they may not have any problems in visiting there. Districts should be allotted to the ministers for hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Republic Day. So, the districts may be allotted to the ministers before January 26.