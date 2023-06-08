Bhopal: 2 men duped of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of job and land lease

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police have detained a man for duping two persons to the tune of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job and lease of land, the police said on Wednesday.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Shivraj Singh said that the arrested accused has been identified as Kishore Singhade. In the first case, Singhade duped a grocery store operator named Ashok Singh (56) by showing him a piece of land in Sehore and selling it to him for Rs 27 lakh. Along with this, Singhade had also promised Singh to provide him the lease of a land in BHEL and a job for his daughter in the railways. After taking the amount, Singhade did not fulfil his promise, following which Singh approached the police.

The second complainant, Dinesh Kewat (35), who is a fishmonger by profession, told the cops that Singhade had promised to provide him a land in Awadhpuri and a job for his relatives in railways, in return of Rs 26 lakh. When Singhade failed to keep his promise, Kewat asked him to return his money and Singhade reimbursed Rs 19 lakh to him. The cops have registered an FIR and have taken Singhade into custody, where he is being questioned, SHO Singh said.