Bhopal: 2 booked for stealing ₹10L from builder’s car

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against two unidentified youths for making away with Rs 10 lakh from the car of a builder, by stopping his car and telling him that oil was leaking from his vehicle, the police said on Friday.

Investigating officer Ramesh Singh said that the complainant Ajay Kansana, a builder and resident of Ruchi lifeline in Misrod, was returning home by his car on Tuesday when a youth stopped his car.

As his driver stopped the car, he observed that oil was leaking from the bonnet. He got down from the car to check the oil leak and Kansana also assisted him in this.

In the meanwhile, another youth arrived on the spot and stole Kansana’s bag kept on the back seat of the car, which contained Rs 10 lakh. As Kansana and his driver went back inside the car, they found the bag missing after which they realised that they had been duped.

They approached the police and lodged a complaint in this regard. The police are sifting through the CCTV footages to trace the accused.