Bhopal: Path lab operator dupes doctor of Rs 1.25 crore in Piplani, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police have registered a case against a pathology lab operator for allegedly duping a doctor of Rs 1.25 crore on pretext of opening a blood bank in the locality, the police said on Friday.

Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that the complainant, Shyam Agrawal is a doctor by profession, who approached the police in February 2023. He submitted a written complaint to the police, in which he stated that one of his acquaintances, identified as Dr Sameer Singh, owns a pathology lab at Imami gate in Bhopal.

He had laid a proposal before Dr Agrawal to set up a blood bank. When Dr Agrawal agreed and invested Rs 1.25 crores for the same.

When the work to set up the pathology lab did not begin even a few months after investment, Dr Agrawal did not received any concrete reply and the duo would often ignore his calls.

Sensing he was duped, Dr Agrawal approached the police and lodged a complaint against Dr Singh. The police are probing the matter currently, after which action shall be taken against Dr Singh, SHO Nair said.