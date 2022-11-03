Bhopal: 18 Agniveer aspirants sent to jail for forging documents

Representative Image | Pexel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 18 aspirants participating in Agniveer recruitment rally underway in Bhopal were sent to jail on Thursday for allegedly forging documents.

They were arrested by Jahangirabad police on Wednesday on the report of military intelligence officials. Police station in-charge Virendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the officials had given information that they had identified as many as 18 candidates, who had appeared in the recruitment rally, on the basis of forged documents.

In the primary investigations, it was found that some of the aspirants, who have crossed the age eligibility criteria, had manipulated the documents to appear in the recruitment rally, the TI added.

First the army personnel had handed over the suspected candidates to the police and the police then conducted a probe into the matter. After they were found at fault, a case was registered against them under Section 419 and 420 of IPC. They were arrested.

On Thursday, they were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.

