Bhopal: PWD sub engineer caught taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sub engineer of PWD posing as an executive engineer was caught red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh on Wednesday, said the officials of special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Sagar.

Superintendent of police Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that the complainant Bharat Milan Pandey, a partner in a road construction company, had filed complaint to police that the sub engineer Manoj Richaria was demanding Rs 10 lakh to release the bill amount of more than Rs 1 crore. Then, a trap was laid by Lokayukta policed unit.

The contractor told Richaria that he did not have money to pay the bribe. The contractor asked sub engineer to transfer some mount in his bank account from which he would pay the bribe.

The officer shared a part of the amount with contractor. Three days back, the contractor gave the Rs 3 lakh to Richaria as commission.

On Wednesday, the contractor reached the office and offered Rs 7 lakh in form of cheque and cash. He said he would give Rs1 lakh in cash and give post dated cheques of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.

The officer agreed and as soon as the cash of Rs 1 lakh and the cheques were given to the officer, the police officials raided the spot and caught Richaria red-handed. The director general of Lokayukta police Kailash Makwana appreciated the action of Sagar unit and has asked other officials to take strict action against the corrupt officials.