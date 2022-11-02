Bhopal: MP is changing and moving ahead says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP PHOTO

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is changing and moving ahead. Once its per capita income was Rs 13,000, but it has now increased to Rs 1.37 lakh. Earlier, the growth rate of state used to be in minus points, but now it is more than 19 per cent. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state across the country to provide medical and engineering education in the mother tongue.

Chouhan was addressing a programme organised on the 67th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh held at Lal Parade ground on Tuesday.

Underscoring the efforts made to end the discrimination between boys and girls, he claimed that now the sex ratio has increased to 1,000:976. He said government was not satisfied with this and would work until the number of boys becomes equal to girls.

Mentioning the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, he said Atal Express Way and Narmada Express way were going to be added features of the state. An NRI convention is going to be held in Indore in which NRIs from more than 100 countries are going to participate. He said the government was going to launch a campaign from November 25 to provide plots to roofless poor people and houses would be constructed with the help of PMAY and CMAY.

He added that the state has come a long way from the dark lantern era to become an electricity-surplus state. Investment is coming to the state in a big manner. He said once Madhya Pradesh was identified with bandits and even films were made on dacoits. But he had decided that, in Madhya Pradesh, dacoits would either live or die. Now, Madhya Pradesh is free from the dacoit menace. The network of banned SIMI organisation has been wiped out. Similarly, the Naxal network has been demolished.

He said 3 lakh kilometre of roads had been constructed in Madhya Pradesh. Reckoning the achievements of the state in irrigation and infrastructure, he said direct water tap connections had been provided to 54 lakh houses in the state. The state had left Punjab behind in wheat production and was pioneering fruit production, as well.

Without naming the previous Congress rule, he said, earlier, there were only 5 medical colleges in the state, but now, the state has 24 medical colleges.