Bhopal: 20-year RI to rape convict

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted a man for raping 17-year-old girl after taking her away from Bhopal to Tamil Nadu. The court ordered 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to the convict Jeevan Rai.

A resident of Bhopal, he worked at Jayanthi Textile in Thennampalayam in Tamil Nadu. The 94-year-old company owner helped the police to trace the accused who lived in company’s residential quarters, according to district prosecution officer.

A case was registered under Section 376(3) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl’s father lodged complaint at Govindpura police station in which he stated that his wife had gone to Bihar while he and his daughter stayed back. One day, when he reaches home at night, he found his house locked from outside. He asked neighbour and they provided him the keys. He opened the house and found the daughter missing. His daughter had handed over the keys to neighbour.

He asked niece who told him she had visited the house at 2 pm and found it locked. He came to know next day that Jeevan Rai was also missing. On January 16, 2021, he came to know that Jeevan Rai left for Multai with victim and from there both left for Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He also came to know that he may have taken his daughter to Jayanthi Textiles in Thennampalayam in Tamil Nadu.

Police talked to company owner about the incident who handed over Jeevan Rai and victim to police who brought them to Bhopal.

Additional district prosecution officer TP Gautam said, “Victim parents are native of Bihar and accused belongs to Govindpura. Accused was working in Jayanthi Textiles. With help of translator, we contacted owner of company in Tamil Nadu and owner helped us in tracing accused during corona pandemic time.”