Bhopal: Five IAS officers get new posting, another divested of posts in two departments

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six IAS officers were given new posting on Monday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Animal Husbandry JN Kansotia, a 1989 batch IAS officer will head forest department now in the same capacity while he will continue to head Animal Husbandry department.

Principal secretary, Forest, Ashok Barnwal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, has been promoted and posted as additional chief secretary, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development department. Barnwal will also head the department of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare.

Barnwal will replace Ajit Kesari (1990 batch) in Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development department who moves to Finance Department as ACS. He will continue to hold the post of director general of RCVP Noronha Administration Academy.

Of other IAS officers, managing director, statewide area network (SWAN) Abhijit Agrawal (2010) who also holds the posts of deputy secretary, Science and Technology Department, managing director MP State Electronics Development Corporation, executive director of Rajya Lok Seva Abhikaran and director Samgra Social Security Mission (additional charge), will cease to hold the posts of managing director, statewide area network (SWAN) and deputy secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Similarly, 2010 batch IAS officer Suresh Kumar who is managing director of Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam, Gwalior, has been shifted as secretary, Revenue Board, Gwalior.

Anshul Gupta, 2016 batch IAS officer, deputy secretary in MP government has been posted as managing director, statewide area network (SWAN) and deputy secretary, Science and Technology Department.

