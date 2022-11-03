Bhopal: 16 districts see rise in electricity demand up to 54 %

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity demand in Bhopal, Gwalior, Narmadapuram and Chambal divisions’16 districts has increased. According to the Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Electricity demand in 16 districts of the Bhopal, Gwalior, Narmadapuram and Chambal divisions increased by 444 MW to a maximum of 3551 MW in ten days. The officials informed that at present the company is working in 16 districts of the area. The electricity demand has registered an increase ranging from 5 per cent to 54 per cent.

The company informed that during the Rabi season, irrigation was done through more than nine lakh agricultural pumps in the company's area. Due to this, there is a continuous increase in the electricity demand. An official communiqué stated that at the same time industrial and domestic electricity demand is satisfactory. In the next three to four weeks, the demand for electricity for irrigation will increase. During the last 24 hours, a total of 7 crore 27 lakh units of electricity were generated in the company's work area. While a total of 85 lakh units of electricity have been supplied in the Bhopal district. In second place, the supply of electricity was 80 lakh units of electricity in Raisen district and 79 lakh units in Sehore district at third place. In the fourth place, 62 lakh units of electricity have been supplied in the Gwalior district and the remaining districts. According to officials, the company informed that since October 23, there has been an increase in electricity consumption of about 21 per cent (1 crore, 25 lakh units) until November 2.

Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company informed the Regional Chief General Manager that all field officials, including those in Bhopal and Gwalior, are providing continuous feedback regarding the power supply.More than 500 consumers gave feedback related to electricity supply and other electrical services more than 99% satisfaction was reflected in the feedback.

