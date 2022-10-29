Bhopal: Central Electricity Authority chairperson visits BHEL

Representative photo | FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad along with high-level delegation of CEA (Central Electricity Authority) visited BHEL Bhopal on Saturday. The team visited Centre of Excellence and UHV Lab.

At a meeting with Executive Director Vinay Nigam and senior officials of BHEL Bhopal including GM (Hydro) and GM(EM), Chairperson highlighted the changing scenario of power sources and role of BHEL in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Nigam said that all the employees of BHEL, Bhopal were technically experienced, committed and capable to meet changing requirements of the market.

The BHEL has proved its capabilities in hydro power sector and preparedness about PSP. He appreciated R&D, engineering and manufacturing capabilities of BHEL Bhopal particularly in hydro power sector.

Read Also BHEL signs MoU with CIL, NLCIL for setting up coal gasification projects