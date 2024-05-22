Kyrgyzstan Clash: More Than 1,200 Students From Madhya Pradesh Are Languishing In Kyrgyzstan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,200 students from Madhya Pradesh are languishing in Kyrgyzstan wherein foreign students are being attacked. Taking cognizance of the situation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to some students of state studying in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday and tried to learn about their well-being. He assured all possible help to all the students.

Talking to the CM, the students said that they are living in a hostel and are safe. CM spoke to students including Rohit Panchal, Ravi Sarate and Vivek Sharma. He asked the students to focus on their studies as their exams were coming. He said that after the exams they would have leave of two and half months and then they would be called back home. If they come back now, they will lose a year.

Read Also Kyrgyzstan Clash: Worried Parents From MP Urge Govt To Ensure Safe Return Of Children

The CM said that in case of any emergency, the students can contact the district administrations of Madhya Pradesh and immediate action will be taken. In the released video message, The CM said that in the fight between Pakistani students and locals in Kyrgyzstan, many Pakistani students got injured. Indian students who are studying there are also worried for their safety. He spoke to students hailing from Mandsaur, Ujjain, Neemuch etc and they are safe.

The CM said that the state government is in touch with Kyrgyzstan government and state students have received adequate security. Around 30,000 students from India including more than 1,200 from Madhya Pradesh are studying in Kyrgyzstan

What steps has State Government taken up

State government has spoken with the administration of Kyrgyzstan to ensure proper security of the state students so that their studies are not affected in any way.

So far no student from state has been injured. He hoped that things would get normalized soon. State government is also in touch with Indian government over the issue.