Bhopal: 150 girls from every district to get martial art training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development Department is going to hold martial arts training for adolescent girls under Aparajita initiative from March 8 to mark International Women's Day.

Around 150 adolescent girls of in every district of the state will be imparted training in judo, karate, taekwondo, boxing and wrestling in the 10-day event. Director of WCD, RR Bhonsle, said that the training programme would be held at the district level in coordination with the Sports Department.

All the District Programme Officers of the Women and Child Development Department, in coordination with the District Sports Officers, will start training from March 8 and ensure attendance of selected girls in the training session, he said.

All the participants will be given certificates under the joint signature of the District Programme Officer and the District Sports Officer. Adolescent girls from Shaurya Dal and Balika Grih will also join the training camp, Bhonsle said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:04 PM IST