Bhopal: 14 trains passing through Bhopal cancelled due to track doubling work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has cancelled 14 trains passing through Bhopal because of track doubling works between Kanpur-Jhansi, sources said on Tuesday.

As per information provided by Bhopal Railway Division officials, non-interlocking works are being done between Chouraha and Malasa railway stations on Kanpur-Jhansi division, therefore trains have been cancelled for next few days.

The details of cancelled trains are below:-

1- LTT-Lucknow Express Special (02121) on 25 September

2- Lucknow-LTT Express Special (02122) on 26 September

3- LTT-Chapra Express Special (05102) on 23 September.

4- Chhapra-LTT Express Special (05101) on 21 September

5- Gorakhpur-CSMT Express Special (02597) on 21 and 28 September

6- CSMT-Gorakhpur Express Special (02598) on 22 and 29 September

7- LTT-Pratapgarh Express Special (01073) on 21 and 26 September

8- Pratapgarh-LTT Express Special (01074) on 21, 22 & 28 September

9- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Sultanpur Express Special (02143) on 26 September

10- Sultanpur - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express Special on 21 and 28 September

11- Hyderabad-Gorakhpur Express Special (02575) on 24 September

12- Gorakhpur-Hyderabad Express Special (02576) on 26 September

13- Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express Special (09465) On September 24

14- Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express Special on 27 September

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:52 PM IST