Bhopal: 13-year-old boy dies after accidentally getting strangled while playing with a rope with friends

Bhopal: A 13-year-old boy died after accidentally getting strangled while playing with a rope with his friends on Saturday.

The Kolar police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the matter. The deceased Raghvendra was a resident of Borda village in Kolar. Both his parents had gone to work.

Police said a group of children were playing inside a dairy around 6 pm when the mishap occurred. They had tied an end of a rope to the ceiling of the dairy and were using it as a swing and all of them were hanging it using their arms, one by one.

In the meanwhile, the rope turned into a noose and tightened around Raghvendra’s neck while he was hanging with it. He got hanged and the children failed to save him. They immediately informed the neighbours who rushed to the spot. They released him and rushed the boy to a hospital where he was declared dead.