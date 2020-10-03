Bhopal: Brother kills 58-yr-old man over drainage overflow in house

BHOPAL: A 58-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brother over a petty dispute related to drainage overflow in their houses. The incident took place in Berasia Tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Kadir Khan, a resident of Lalaria village.

The daylight murder triggered panic around the village and a huge police force had to be deployed to bring situation under control. Both the families live in neighbourhood and share a common drainage outside. It was the bone of contention between them, said Bairasia SHO Kailash Narayan Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj said that women of both families would argue over the issue and had fought in the past as well. But the situation turned violent on Saturday when both brothers got involved in a verbal spat. Shaukat Khan then thrashed the victim and pushed him on the ground. He also tried to throttle Kadir Khan, which led to his death on the spot, SHO Bharadwaj added.

According to police, the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members. At the hospital, the doctors declared him dead and informed Bairasia police station. Police said Shaukat Khan was taken into custody after few hours of the incident.