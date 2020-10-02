Bhopal: My father exploiting me for last 13yrs, says Armyman’s daughter

Bairagarh police have registered a case against an armyman for sexually assaulting his daughter for 13 years. He first molested her in 2007, when she was only four years old.

The victim, now 17 years of age, approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint. Sub-Inspector Mona Jadoun said victim's family lives in Bairagarh while the accused is currently posted in Bengaluru. In her statement, the girl said that the accused exploited her whenever he came home on leave.

During lockdown in June, the accused even assaulted the girl. The girl told the cops, that soon after the June incident, she had called Dial 100 but could not muster the courage to reveal sexual exploitation.

However, when the accused abused her and threatened to eke out revenge for calling the police, the victim decided to act. She told the police when he started exploiting her in tender age, she was unable to understand it.

She said that after realizing the act, she decided to speak out against it. Hence, she approached Childline India and informed them about it.

Members of Childline India told Bairagarh police where an FIR was registered. Police have also written a letter to accused's Commanding Officer.

Childline director Archana Sahay, said that the accused used to torture the girl for talking to classmates. The girl told her that her father sexually exploited her in June when he noticed that she was talking to some boy of her class. At that time she had called the police but could not divulge the actual detail owing to social stigma. The girl also filed complaint with Army Welfare Association and CM Helpline on Monday.