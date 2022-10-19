Bhopal: 13 PFI activists sent on 7-day police remand

Members of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) being produced before a court by National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Bhopal, Wednesday. | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti Terrorist Squad and National Investigation Agency presented 13 alleged members of Popular Front of India before district court judge here on Wednesday. They were sent on police remand for seven days, deputy general of police (ATS) Dr Ashish told Free Press. They were lodged in jail in different parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The members of PFI who were involved in radicalising and recruiting Muslim youths for anti national activities were arrested by NIA during nationwide raids last month.

The arrests were made to prevent hate against certain groups of people and to stop them from collecting funds and expanding their member base.

The DIG Ashish said that members were brought to Bhopal on production warrant. Of them, eight are from Maharashtra. Sources said that ATS might seek to extend their remand.

Following multiple raids across the country and arrests made by the central agencies, PFI was banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its alleged links to terror funding. In Madhya Pradesh, the state government also issued gazette notification to ban the organisation.

In addition, PFI's associate organisations - Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala - were banned.