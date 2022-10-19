Bhopal: Take stern action against culprits, chief minister Shivraj Singh tells officials

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presides over a meeting on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened an emergency meeting on law and order situation at his residence on Wednesday morning and inquired about the action taken against culprits in actress Vaishali Thakkar case.

He said it was disgusting, painful and ordered strict action against the culprits. Vaishali Thakkar was found hanging at her residence in Sai Bagh colony under the limits of Tejaji police station in Indore, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour businessman Rahul Navlani.

Chief minister also issued orders to remove Indore ADM Pawan Jain for misbehaving with a divyang during public hearing. He called his behaviour objectionable and unfortunate.

He inquired about rising thefts in Betul. In a case pertaining to a girl quitting studies in Guna due to sexual harassment, he issued order to launch campaign against miscreants. He also inquired about incident in Bhopal's New Market and asked officials to take action.