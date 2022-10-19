Bombay HC to hear PIL against former CM Uddhav Thackeray, family over 'disproportionate' assets today

Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will be hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family. The PIL urged Bombay High Court to direct Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into "disprportionate" assets he and his family own.

Reports stated that the matter will be heard by Justices Sanjay Gangapurwala and RM Laddha.

The PIL has been filed by a Mumbai resident Gouri Bhide who is a behviour and soft skill consultant and her father Abhay is the second petitiioner, reported Times of India.

Reportedly, the Union and State governments, CBI, ED, Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas have been made respondents.

Gouri's petition alleged that the Shiv Sena supremo, his son Aaditya and Rashmi have never disclosed a particular service, profession and business as their official source of income and yet they own properties in Mumbai, Raigad district which may run into crores.

The petition further alleged that Thackerays have amassed the wealth illegally and said that raids by the central probe agencies on their aides makes it "crystal clear" that they have a nexus with trio over undisclosed properties, cash and other wealth.

Reportedly, in her petition she also says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire print suffered losses but Thackerays' publication Prabodhan Prakashan Pvt. Ltd showed a profit.

According to TOI, Gouri's family were also into printing press business; they owned Rajmudra printing press at Prabhadevi.