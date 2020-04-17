Bhopal: 13 drones keep eye on coronavirus lockdown violators

BHOPAL: In all 13 drone have been pressed into service to monitor and keep strict watch on people violating lockdown norms. With number of corona patients on rise with each passing day in city, the administration is strictly enforcing lockdown in city to break corona chain.

The city has seen new corona hotspots, specially in old Bhopal, developing in past few days. The police administration has deployed drones in these vulnerable areas to keep an eye on lockdown violators and prevent corona community spread. More drones will be added to fleet if need be, the department said.

As per the police department, however, drones have been pressed into service to have close vigil on social distancing and violators but main focus is on hotspots to check community spread.

Jahangirabad, Aishbad, Jinsy, Tallaya, Budwara and other congested areas are under strict vigil and medicos, survey teams are working round the clock conducting door to door visit collecting samples. The drone will also keep an eye on people who misbehave with the health workers visiting the areas for sample collection, police personnel and other on duty staff.

The wholesale market which is operating to ensure uninterrupted supply in retail shops is also being watched by drones cameras. Aware of being watched, the people are maintaining social distancing norm in these areas.