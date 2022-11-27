Bhopal: 12 crore people living Gwalior Municipal Corporation limit  to be benefited

Gwalior Municipal Corporation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress led Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s Mayor–in-Council (MiC) has cleared resolution for waiver of pending water tax worth Rs 130 crore. Mayor Dr Shobha Satish Sikarwar presided over the meeting.

The decision will directly benefit 12 lakh people living within Gwalior Municipal Corporation limit. In its election manifesto, Congress had promised to waiver water tax pending before 2021 as people were facing Covid related problems.

After winning the civic body elections, Congress-led GMC Council was under pressure to fulfill the promise.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Kishore Kanyal told Free Press, “MiC has the power to pass the resolution as it has majority in “Parishad”(council). Now the resolution will be tabled in Council meeting and then forwarded to state government. Ultimately, it is up to the state government to clear its implementation.”

Mayor Shobha Satish Sikarwar said, “Actually, people faced a lot of problems during Covid times. So my MiC has passed the resolution to waive water tax pending before 2021 which totals up to Rs 130 crore to ensure relief to water users. It will benefit to 12 lakh people living in Gwalior. My main intention was to ensure benefit to people.”