Bhopal: 10 wards are dengue prone, 39 teams constituted to destroy mosquito larvae

BHOPAL: Dengue, which was restricted to urban areas, has penetrated in rural or remote areas too for 85 per cent of dengue cases. The 10 wards covers colonies like Teela Jamalpura, Halalpura, Peergate, Budhwara, Kamla Nagar, Saket Nagar, AIIMS hostel, Katara Hill, Berkheda Pathani and Harshvardhan Nagar. Malaria department has constituted 39 teams for survey of mosquitoes larvae.

Issuing advisory, District Malaria Officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said people should also take steps to prevent dengue like using mosquito nets while sleeping, wearing full-sleeved clothes, changing water lying in containers in houses after every seven days.

“Mosquitoes that cause dengue primarily bite during the day and live in and around houses, breeding in stagnant water. This viral infection has also been found in rural area,” he added.

In urban areas, mosquitoes thrive in standing water accumulated in coolers, plant pots and trays. Since people in rural areas also have these appliances, infection has spread there as well.

Monitoring situation

Former corporator (AIIMS area) Kewal Mishra said, “We are monitoring the situation. BMC teams and health department are working to destroy mosquito larvae. Efforts are on to check dengue and other mosquito borne diseases.”

They aren’t working

Social worker Uma Shankar Tiwari said, “BMC and health department are not working. No chemical is spread and AIIMS area is dangerous as it is a breeding ground of mosquitoes. Malaria department should take immediate step to check all this things. No chemical has been spread in Laharpur dam where water is always stagnant.”

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:13 PM IST