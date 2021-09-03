Mosquito menace stings Bhopalites, 104 dengue cases reported so far

BHOPAL: So far, 104 dengue cases have been reported in the state capital. Eight junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College have been diagnosed with dengue. The administration has identified dengue-prone areas and is focusing in checking mosquito breeding grounds.

Dengue cases in city have surfaced in areas including Teelajampura, Halalpura, Peergate, Budhwara, Kamla Nagar, Saket Nagar, AIIMS hostel, Katara, Barkheda Pathani, and Harshvardhan Nagar.

Malaria department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and health department have jointly launched a drive to destroy mosquito larva.

Dr Akhilesh Dubey, district malaria officer, said, “ So far 104 dengue cases have been detected in Bhopal district. Health department has intensified drive to destroy larva in various dengue prone areas identified by health department.”

As many as 20 junior doctors residing in Gandhi Medical College hostel have been hospitalized.

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave said that eight Junior doctors have been tested dengue positives, while others have normal fever and seasonal viral infection.

As per reports, a junior doctor in the B block of GMC hostel was the first to have complained of fever and body rashes. Thereafter, tests were conducted on other medical students and of these nearly 20 were diagnosed with symptoms including that of viral fever.

Amidst the pandemic, the rise in dengue cases is a cause of concern for the health department. It is the first time that so many doctors have fallen sick at a time with the vector-borne ailment, said sources. District malaria office conducted fogging and lava survey in the area of hostel and adjoining colonies.

1600 dengue, 1500 malaria cases in MP

Over 1600 cases of dengue and 1500 of malaria have surfaced in state so far in current season (this year) in the state. Two deaths have already been reported due to dengue in the state—first in Guna and second in Sehore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:42 PM IST