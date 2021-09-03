Bhopal: Habibganj station gets 5 GEM rating, highest achievable grade in Indian railways

Bhopal: Habibganj railway station here has received 5 GEM rating in sustainability certification for maintaining eco-friendly environment and adopting green, sustainable design. GEM 5 is the highest achievable rating level in Indian Railways.

GEM sustainability certification rating aims to promote environment-friendly green building design and construction. Under the initiative, awards and sustainability certification rating is given for housing, urban development, residential, commercial, hotels, offices, schools, colleges, universities, factory buildings and related developments.

The office of West Central Railway and newly constructed staff quarters have also received GEM rating. The railway station is designed and built as per green building parametres like maximum use of natural light, better ventilation, use of recyclable materials, use of recycled water, tapping of solar power, rain water harvesting, environment-friendly construction.

The railway station has adopted sustainable building design and climate conscious approach, ensuring minimum harm to environment. Sustainable building design also ensures optimum use of energy, water, natural resources, less waste generation and creates space for healthy and comfortable living as compared to conventional buildings.

Transported

Indian railways has transported yarn and other general goods weighing 550 tons from Mandideep goods shed, Bhopal, to Benapole, Bangladesh.

Automatic washing

Bhopal railway division commissioned coach automatic washing at Habibganj railway depot. A 24-coach train gets washed within 8 minutes. There is also an effluent treatment plant of 30,000 litres that recycles 90 per cent of waste water for reuse.

Oxygen plant

WCR general manager virtually inaugurated oxygen plant with capacity to release 500 litres per minute in Nishatpura. Oxygen plant works on PSA system in railway hospital premises.

