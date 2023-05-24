Bhopal: 10 HuT members remanded to judicial custody till June 2

HuT Members being brought to Bhopal Court amid tight security. | FP file photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court of Anti Terrorist Squad in Bhopal on Wednesday sent 10 members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) to judicial custody till June 2.

The 10 HuT members were produced before the court after their police remand ended on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Yasir Khan, Syed Sami Rizvi, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Alam, Khalid Hussain, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Abdur Raham, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salim.

Notably, among these, three have converted from Hinduism to Islam. They are Mohammad Salim (earlier Saurabh Raj Vaidhy), Abdur Rahman (earlier Devi Narayan Panda) and Mohd Abbas Ali (earlier Benu Kumar).

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of these accused, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one was arrested from Chhindwara and five were arrested in Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs provided by MP ATS. Later they were brought to Bhopal.

Out of these HuT members, six were sent on judicial custody on May 19. They are Shahrukh, Misbah ul Haq, Shahid, Mehraj Ali, Wasim Khan and Abdul Karim. The remaining 10 members were on police remand till Wednesday (May 24). Now, the court has sent them too on judicial custody till June 2.

The MP ATS team recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other material from the accused at the time of arrest. A case was registered against the accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and other relevant sections.

