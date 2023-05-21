 HuT activists: ATS collecting bank details to know financial resources
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh ATS is collecting the bank details of activists of Hizb-Ur-Tahrir (HuT) so that their financial resources and money transaction could be known. Apart from this, investigating agency is making endeavour to know their foreign contacts.

“ We are covering all the aspects of the accused including the financial matter. We are also trying to know their foreign contacts and foreign funding,” a senior official of Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) told Free Press.

He added that Madhya Pradesh ATS was keeping a close watch on the activities of the accused for a long time and they were under the surveillance.

So far, investigating agency has not come across any evidence, which suggests that accused were in close touch with any other outfit. They are self-motivated and have formed the group, said sources in ATS.

The accused were not financially well off but they were also not hand-to-mouth. They were doing petty jobs. Hitherto, there is no information whether the accused formed sleeper cell.

Notably, 10 activists of Hizb-Ur-Tahri are on police remand till May 24. Six are behind the bars of jail.

